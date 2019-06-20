|
HAMPTON - Joyce Houle, 93, of Hampton, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital following a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Chester Vermont, on June 1, 1926.
She is survived by her brother Stanley Farrar of Springfield, Vt.; sons John (Jack) of Hampton and Dennis of Earlysville, Va.; and grandson Dylan of Fountain Valley, Calif. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Francis (Frank) Houle.
A more complete notice is available at www.RemickGendron.com.
