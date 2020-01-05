|
|
YORK, Maine - Joyce M. Thayer, 89 passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Portsmouth, N.H. She was born on March 15, 1930 in York Hospital, a daughter of the late Frank and Viola (Chase) Matthews. She was raised in York Beach, Maine and graduated from York High School class of 1948.
She met her husband, Myron "Buster" M. Thayer, while working at Spillers Restaurant in York Beach. He and his family were visiting Maine for the summer from Boston, Mass. They were married on April 3, 1954 and together they raised five children in Reading, Mass. before moving back to York in 1995, a location dear to their heart.
She attended McIntosh College and had worked at the Portsmouth Herald. An avid Red Sox fan, she enjoyed reading, baking, cross-stitch, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Union Congregational Church and active in the Ladies Aid Society.
Her husband Buster of 48 years died in 2002. She is survived by her five children: Deborah (Thayer) Hernandez and her husband Sergio of San Antonio, Texas; Mark Thayer and his wife Andi of Beverly, Mass.; Scott Thayer of Reading, Mass.; Trevor Thayer and his wife Ginny of Kittery, Maine and Glenn Thayer of Plymouth, Mass.; 15 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, brother Russell Matthews, sister Marilyn (Matthews) Soule, brother John Matthews and his wife Ginny; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Donny and George Matthews, and a daughter-in-law Lori Thayer.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at the Union Congregational Church, 18 Church St., York Beach, Maine at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 with burial to follow in the First Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Congregational Church, PO Box 567, York Beach, ME 03910.
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020