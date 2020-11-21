BRENTWOOD, N.H. - Joyce Shirley (Caswell) Syphers, 86, of Brentwood, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at the Rockingham County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. A resident of Rockingham County most of her life, she grew up in Rye and later spent many years living in Kingston.
She was born Dec. 29, 1933 in Portsmouth to the late Gay E. and Gladys S. (Joy) Caswell of Rye. She graduated from Portsmouth High School, and then from the University of New Hampshire, being elected to Phi Beta Kappa.
She taught second and third grade in the Pittsburgh, Penn. and Newton, Mass. school systems, and for many years was an antique dealer with her business, Country Joy Antiques.
Joyce married her high school sweetheart Jim Syphers soon after high school, and had four children after college, before they split in 1968. She raised her four children while teaching in Newton, Mass., and worked in the afternoon and evening as a waitress to help make ends meet, and ushered shows at the Wang Center. She had a passion for living life fully and loved to immerse herself fully in nature, and hosted memorable parties in Newton, Mass. She went scuba diving, sky diving, loved camping and canoeing, and spent time selling her finds at antique shows from New Hampshire to Florida with her later life partner Len Ostrow. When she lived alone in Kingston, she always had a faithful dog by her side, and enjoyed each one immensely.
She is survived by her children, Gail of Hopwood, Penn., Dale of Brunswick, Maine, Paul of Gloucester, Mass., and Neal of Milton, Mass. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Barbara Caswell of Rye and Mary "Pinky" MacDonald of Greenland, as well as a number of nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Paul Caswell; sister, Jean Caswell; half-sisters, Jackie Lipka and Norma Immoor; partner, Len Ostrow; brother-in-law, Ray MacDonald and sister-in-law Bertha Barrier.
Given the current covid-19 situation a graveside service at the family plot in Rye Central Cemetery will be delayed until the spring. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Joyce's memorial website and sign her tribute wall.