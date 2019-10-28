Home

POWERED BY

Judith Ann Barrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann Barrett Obituary
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Judith Ann Barrett, of Kennebunkport, died on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Boston. She was 72. Judith was born in Saugus, Massachusetts on April 10, 1947, the daughter of the late Chester Mahlon Barrett and Patricia Ann (Lockwood) Barrett.

She earned her RN from Salem Hospital of Nursing, Salem, Mass., and her Bachelors of Science degree from Saint Joseph's College in Maine.

A registered professional nurse since 1971 she worked as a public health administrator for the Town of Kennebunkport.

In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading, gardening, knitting and volunteering within her community.

She is survived by her children, Michelle Ochoa (Freddy) of Waltham, Massachusetts and Jonathan B. Worthen of Kennebunkport; her grandchildren, Ruth Vargas and Matthew Ochoa and by her brother Robert Barrett (Denise) of New York.

SERVICES: The family will be having a simple Celebration of Life gathering in honor of Judy on November 3, 2019 from 1-3 p.m., at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, 57 Gravelly Brook Rd., Kennebunkport, ME 04046.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.