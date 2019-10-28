|
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Judith Ann Barrett, of Kennebunkport, died on Monday, October 14, 2019 in Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Boston. She was 72. Judith was born in Saugus, Massachusetts on April 10, 1947, the daughter of the late Chester Mahlon Barrett and Patricia Ann (Lockwood) Barrett.
She earned her RN from Salem Hospital of Nursing, Salem, Mass., and her Bachelors of Science degree from Saint Joseph's College in Maine.
A registered professional nurse since 1971 she worked as a public health administrator for the Town of Kennebunkport.
In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, reading, gardening, knitting and volunteering within her community.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Ochoa (Freddy) of Waltham, Massachusetts and Jonathan B. Worthen of Kennebunkport; her grandchildren, Ruth Vargas and Matthew Ochoa and by her brother Robert Barrett (Denise) of New York.
SERVICES: The family will be having a simple Celebration of Life gathering in honor of Judy on November 3, 2019 from 1-3 p.m., at the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust, 57 Gravelly Brook Rd., Kennebunkport, ME 04046.
