Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500

Judith Ann Brown

Judith Ann Brown Obituary
HAMPTON - Judith Ann (Rugg) Brown, of Hampton passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Judi was the daughter of the late Phillip and Bertha (Coleman) Rugg formerly of Portsmouth.

She is survived by her son, United States Ambassador Scott Brown, his wife Gail Huff Brown of Rye, and their children Ayla and Arianna. Judi is also survived by her daughter Lee Ann Riley of Dover, and her children Maeve and Richard.

A graduate of Wakefield, Mass., High School, Judi was a cheerleader who was blessed with a large group of beloved friends who remained by her side her entire life.

Judi loved painting, helping animals, and attending sporting activities for her grandchildren. She was often heard shouting words of support for their athletic contributions, or to their embarrassment, telling referees or umpires "how to do their jobs!!"

Her entire life, Judi loved the beach; whether it was digging sand with her grandchildren or driving along RT 1A to enjoy the beautiful ocean scenery. Many a family holiday was spent at Hampton and Rye Beaches. Visiting Petey's for chowder or The Beach Plum for a lobster roll, or The Old Salt for the brunch buffet, were mandatory.

SERVICES: Please join her family as we celebrate Judi's life from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton.

In lieu of flowers, we'd ask you to consider making a donation to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or via www.alz.org/nca/donate. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Judi's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
