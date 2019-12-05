|
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. - Judith B. Woods, 83, a resident of Newburyport, Mass., died peacefully Friday evening, November 29, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was born in Biddeford, Maine on December 27, 1935, to the late Maynard and Dorothy R. Bowley. She was raised and educated in Kennebunk, Maine.
Judith was a master entertainer, gardener, and cook. Entering her home, guests were greeted by simple elegance: each item in the right place, food made to perfection, and magazine-worthy tablescapes. Judith always knew what you needed as you sat down at her table and she felt there was always an occasion for a party. She reveled in both the art and science of hospitality - meticulously planning and gracefully hosting dinner parties, baby showers, and an annual Easter brunch. This event, cherished by her large extended family, was typical of a Judith Woods' gathering; abundant seasonal arrangements, crisp linens, and food on par with that of a professional caterer. In her garden, you could stand at the back patio, taking in Judith's thoughtful placement of each planting, a seamless symphony of green and white. Her passion for gardening extended to volunteering with the Newburyport Horticultural Society, where she participated in various fundraising activities and on garden tour. Judith will be remembered for her witty sense of humor, loyalty and dedication; all of which made us feel welcome in her life and in her home.
Judith is survived by her devoted husband John Woods of Newburyport; her daughter, Susan Hood and her husband Tuck of Rockport, Maine; her son, John Woods Jr. and his wife Jane of Richmond, Virginia; siblings, Beverly Meserve, Patricia Graham and Stephen Bowley of the Kennebunks in Maine; grandchildren Charlotte and Eli Hood and Will, Lloyd and Molly Woods; her sister-in-law Maureen Bowley and brother-in-law Richard Graham; many nieces and nephews, who she loved very much; and numerous friends who played an important role in her life, particularly in the assistance caring for her over the past 18 months.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home 193 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950 is assisting Mrs. Woods' family with her arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Judith's name to Newburyport Horticultural Society. To offer online condolences please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019