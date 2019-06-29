|
HAMPTON – Judith C. Flanagan, 56, of Hampton, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after a period of failing health.
She was born Dec. 1, 1962 a daughter of the late F. Kevin and Rita (Sczypynski) Flanagan and was a lifelong resident of Hampton.
Judy graduated from Winnacunnet High School with the Class of 1980 and attended Keene State College. She was employed at her sister's frame shop Seacoast Framer in Hampton for over 35 years where she enjoyed meeting the customers with whom she made many friends with over the years.
She enjoyed the beach, reading and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
She leaves her partner Ted Laurion with whom she shared 14 years with, her siblings, Kevin Flanagan, Karen Manson, Kathleen Inglis, Mike Flanagan, Bill Flanagan, twelve nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life service will held at a later date. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the New Hampshire, S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 196 Stratham, NH 03885. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 29 to July 2, 2019