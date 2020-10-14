HAMPTON, N.H. - Judith E. Gillis, of Hampton, N.H., died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the age of 67. Judy was born in Boston, Mass. on March 8, 1953 to the late Donald and Patricia (Morley) Gillis.
Judy was a beloved high school teacher at Farmington High school in New Hampshire, she had a passion for teaching and was adored by her students. She was an extremely intelligent woman that loved reading, scrabble and trivia, though she wasn't competitive by nature few could out master her. She adored her family, friends, pets and the beach. Judy had a wonderful sense of humor and had the best laugh.
Judy was the loving sister of Donald Gillis Jr., Stephen Gillis, Brian Gillis, Jane Gillis, Robert Gillis, Michael Gillis, and Joanna Gillis. Aunt of Austin Gillis, Sean Gillis, Megan Gillis, Sally Gillis, and Alexander Gillis. Niece of Jean Moretti and the late Alice Almeida. Judy is also survived by many cousins and friends who she loved dearly.
A Funeral Mass will be held privately for Judy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Judy's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at their website: https://msfocus.org/Donate.aspx
