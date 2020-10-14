1/1
Judith E. Gillis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMPTON, N.H. - Judith E. Gillis, of Hampton, N.H., died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the age of 67. Judy was born in Boston, Mass. on March 8, 1953 to the late Donald and Patricia (Morley) Gillis.

Judy was a beloved high school teacher at Farmington High school in New Hampshire, she had a passion for teaching and was adored by her students. She was an extremely intelligent woman that loved reading, scrabble and trivia, though she wasn't competitive by nature few could out master her. She adored her family, friends, pets and the beach. Judy had a wonderful sense of humor and had the best laugh.

Judy was the loving sister of Donald Gillis Jr., Stephen Gillis, Brian Gillis, Jane Gillis, Robert Gillis, Michael Gillis, and Joanna Gillis. Aunt of Austin Gillis, Sean Gillis, Megan Gillis, Sally Gillis, and Alexander Gillis. Niece of Jean Moretti and the late Alice Almeida. Judy is also survived by many cousins and friends who she loved dearly.

A Funeral Mass will be held privately for Judy. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Judy's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at their website: https://msfocus.org/Donate.aspx .

To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved