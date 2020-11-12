NEWNAN, Ga. - Judith Faye Crowell, age 77, of Newnan, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 following an extended illness. Mrs. Crowell was born in Rowley, Mass., on July 6, 1943. She lived in Mass., until 1972, then became a resident of Ga.
She worked for two prominent State Farm agents for 20-plus years serving also as an Independent Agent. She loved helping her clients and being a part of their lives. She then followed one of her own dreams and opened up an Ice Cream and Cookie shop in Kennebunk, Maine called Knot Just Cookies.
After retirement, she moved to Hilton Head to enjoy the warmer weather. Judi loved to travel and see the world. Her greatest joy in life was her family and her lifelong friends. She had a spirit for life and did not want to let go in her final months.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Crowell; son, David Crowell; daughter, Elizabeth Williams; and three grandsons Jarrid Crowell; Timothy Crowell; and Hunter Williams.
SERVICES: A service to celebrate Mrs. Crowell's life was held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 3 p.m., at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
or to the charity of your choice
. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mckoon.com
. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580