Judith Hinkley Covey
1942 - 2020
GREENLAND - Judith Hinkley Covey, 78, formerly of Greenland, passed peacefully, Friday, September 18, 2020, at her home in Florida. Judith was born in Portsmouth, N.H., and graduated from PHS in 1960.

Judith retired from the phone company in 1994 after 30 years of service. She was an avid bridge player, crafter and was very active in both her seacoast and Florida communities.

Survivors include husband Dale Covey, two daughters, her sister, plus several other family members.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
