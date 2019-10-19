|
DURHAM – Judith K. Getchell, 79, of Durham, N.H., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. She died after complications from heart surgery in Boston.
Judy was the wife of the late Benjamin T. Getchell of Durham. She was the daughter of the late Lila Mae Pendergraph and Cecil Ivey Knight and grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. A graduate of Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey (1961), Judy went on to earn her M. Div. degree at Yale University Divinity School, New Haven, Connecticut (1978).
Judy began her teaching career at Long Branch Junior High School in Long Branch, N.J. She continued teaching reading and writing at the middle school level at Washington Junior High School in New Britain, Conn. She also taught as a Speech Aide for the Capital Region Education Council in West Hartford, Conn. while raising a family.
Judy met Benjamin Getchell while attending a summer course at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. She and Ben were married in December 1966. The couple spent a year teaching in Virginia before relocating to Farmington, Conn. where they raised two boys and became active in their schools and community until retiring to Durham, N.H. in 2002.
Judy held a lifelong passion for writing and editing, holding the position of Co-Editor-In-Chief of the Glasboro State College newspaper. As part of the Active Retirement Association, Judy put her editor skills to work as Publications Director with much success.
Judy is survived by her son Peter R. Getchell and his wife Christine Getchell, her grandson Liam and her granddaughter Evelyn all living in McKinney, Texas.
In addition to her two parents and sister Barbara Knight Robinson, she is predeceased by her husband Ben and their son Brooks A. Getchell who died in 1988 at the age of 16.
By Judy's wishes, there will be a private celebration of Judy's life at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family requests friends honor Judy by supporting their local ASPCA and lending a hand in the community.
Visit judith-k-getchell.forevermissed.com to offer condolences online.
