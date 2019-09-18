Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
For more information about
Jules Weyers
View Funeral Home Obituary

Jules Weyers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIOT, Maine - Jules Weyers passed away peacefully in his sleep in his home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the age of 95 after a brief illness.

Born in the Netherlands on August 11, 1924, he was a member of the Dutch resistance (Stoottroepen) to German occupation and later an attached member of the American Army during World War II.

He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Maria "Jeannie" Hoofwÿk-Weyers, in 2016. Together, they immigrated to the U.S. in 1951 and began restoration of their home on Main Street in 1954.

A lifelong artist, Weyers designed the town's seal in 1985 and was recognized for this contribution to the town's history as grand marshal of its bicentennial celebration in 2010.

He is survived by his two sons and their spouses John and Erica Weyers of Tennessee and Jeff and Michele Weyers of York, Maine; as well as three grandchildren Crystal Weyers-Leuchtner of New Boston, New Hampshire, Eben Weyers of Tennessee, and Arlis Weyers who is currently residing in Germany.

SERVICES: Weyers has requested a private memorial with no funeral. To learn more about his life and art, visit facebook.com/JulesWeyersArtist. Messages of condolence can be sent to 684 Main St., Eliot, ME, 03903 or to [email protected] Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jules's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
Download Now