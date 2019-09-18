|
ELIOT, Maine - Jules Weyers passed away peacefully in his sleep in his home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the age of 95 after a brief illness.
Born in the Netherlands on August 11, 1924, he was a member of the Dutch resistance (Stoottroepen) to German occupation and later an attached member of the American Army during World War II.
He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Maria "Jeannie" Hoofwÿk-Weyers, in 2016. Together, they immigrated to the U.S. in 1951 and began restoration of their home on Main Street in 1954.
A lifelong artist, Weyers designed the town's seal in 1985 and was recognized for this contribution to the town's history as grand marshal of its bicentennial celebration in 2010.
He is survived by his two sons and their spouses John and Erica Weyers of Tennessee and Jeff and Michele Weyers of York, Maine; as well as three grandchildren Crystal Weyers-Leuchtner of New Boston, New Hampshire, Eben Weyers of Tennessee, and Arlis Weyers who is currently residing in Germany.
SERVICES: Weyers has requested a private memorial with no funeral. To learn more about his life and art, visit facebook.com/JulesWeyersArtist. Messages of condolence can be sent to 684 Main St., Eliot, ME, 03903 or to [email protected] Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019