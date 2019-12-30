|
|
BELFAST, Maine - Julie Cyr, known as Lulu to her five grandchildren, was born December, 29, 1953 in Waterville, Maine. She passed peacefully on December 28, 2019, at 3 a.m., in her home in Belfast, Maine one day short of her 66th Birthday. She was surrounded by her family.
Julie was a true renaissance person who excelled at everything that caught her interest. She was a professional musician, renowned school nurse, gourmet chef, gardener and a celebrated artist whose paintings were displayed at galleries throughout New England. Described as a force of nature, Julie's zeal for life was palpable and she touched the lives of all who were lucky enough to know her. Julie's irreverent wit was second only to her generosity. She welcomed all into her heart.
She is survived by her husband Bob Gallo, her four children, five grandchildren and four siblings.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020