|
|
RYE– June Downs Spear, 94, of Rye and formerly of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Webster at Rye.
Born on June 26, 1925 in Pittsfield, Mass. to George and Alma (Holstein) Fielding, moving to Portsmouth, N.H. at the age of seven. June was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, Class of 1943.
During her junior and senior years, June worked at Montgomery Wards and after her graduation became employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard while she was in her 20s.
June was a member of the Portsmouth Kingdom Hall and was a formerly a volunteer at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital; was an avid bowler, playing in a bowling league at the Bowl O Rama in Portsmouth. She loved gardening, enjoyed walking, sewing, knitting and quilting, and teaching her daughters and granddaughters how to sew and knit. June loved going out to eat and enjoyed traveling the world.
She never went anywhere without her lipstick; she even made sure to have it on while cleaning around her house.
June was also very active in her grandchildren's lives, their favorite foods and traveling to sporting events always telling Grampy Ross to "follow that bus."
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward S. Downs in 1975, who she married in 1944 and together had three children. Her second husband, Ross Spear of Kittery, Maine in 2008, who she met while playing bridge and were married for 30 years. She was also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Kathleen Kozlowski in 2015.
Survivors include her children, Jill Downs Clark (Fred) of Wakefield, Steven Downs (Wanda Leblanc) of Cape Neddick, Maine, and Peter Downs of Portsmouth; grandchildren, Amy Burrows of Kittery, Maine, Rebecca Dearborn (Andrew) of Center Barnstead, Erica Delisio Downs Clark (Jodi) of Eliot, Maine, Sarah Delisio-Downs (Wagner) of Lowell, Mass., David Clark of Portsmouth and Tom Clark of Dover; great grandchildren, Heather Dearborn, Owen J. Clark, Owen F. Clark, Abby Clark and Nickolai Aquino-Downs; a brother, Alden Ross Fielding (Barbara) of Washington State; and three nieces.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Friends of York Dog Park. www.friendsofyorkdogpark.org or by mail: Ann-imals Pet Supply, 1 York Street, York, ME 03909 to support the York/Kittery Community Off Leash Dog Park. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020