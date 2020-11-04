1/
June L. Nickleson
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KITTERY, Maine - June L. Nickleson, 92, of South Eliot Road in Kittery, died on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Durgin Pines following a period of failing health. A true native of Maine, June was born in Kittery on June 15, 1928 the daughter of the late William J. and Leonie V. (Riley) Blake.

June attended local schools, graduating from R.W. Traip Academy with the Class of 1946. She furthered her education at Wilfred Academy in Boston graduating in 1948.

She made her home for a time in Boston where she worked at Filene's Basement and Crystal Salon before meeting her loving husband Earl Nickleson and together they returned to Kittery and made their home and raised a family.

June was a long time member of the team at Portsmouth Hospital both on the Hill downtown and after the move to Borthwick Park serving as the Director of Housekeeping and upon retirement continuing as one of the most dedicated hospital volunteers for many years.

She is survived by her sons Robert H. Donofrio of Portsmouth and William L. Nickleson of Kittery.

SERVICES: Friends are invited to join June's family on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in Orchard Grove Cemetery in Kittery for a graveside service. COVID-19 precautions, including mask and social distance requirements, must be followed per Gov. Mills order. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the resident activity fund at Durgin Pines where she received loving and caring support during her time there. Care for the Nickleson family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.


Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved