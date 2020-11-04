KITTERY, Maine - June L. Nickleson, 92, of South Eliot Road in Kittery, died on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Durgin Pines following a period of failing health. A true native of Maine, June was born in Kittery on June 15, 1928 the daughter of the late William J. and Leonie V. (Riley) Blake.
June attended local schools, graduating from R.W. Traip Academy with the Class of 1946. She furthered her education at Wilfred Academy in Boston graduating in 1948.
She made her home for a time in Boston where she worked at Filene's Basement and Crystal Salon before meeting her loving husband Earl Nickleson and together they returned to Kittery and made their home and raised a family.
June was a long time member of the team at Portsmouth Hospital both on the Hill downtown and after the move to Borthwick Park serving as the Director of Housekeeping and upon retirement continuing as one of the most dedicated hospital volunteers for many years.
She is survived by her sons Robert H. Donofrio of Portsmouth and William L. Nickleson of Kittery.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to join June's family on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in Orchard Grove Cemetery in Kittery for a graveside service. COVID-19 precautions, including mask and social distance requirements, must be followed per Gov. Mills order. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the resident activity fund at Durgin Pines where she received loving and caring support during her time there. Care for the Nickleson family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.