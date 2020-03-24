|
EXETER - June Louise Israelson (Kaye), 84, of Exeter, New Hampshire, formerly of Seminole, Florida and Peabody, Massachusetts died at home after a period of failing health on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Beloved mother of Richard Israelson and his wife Dina of Lynnfield, Mass., Jodi Haskell and her husband Kirk of Stratham, N.H. and Lori Salema and her husband Antonio, also of Stratham, N.H. Former wife of the late Sumner Israelson of Largo, Florida and Peabody, Massachusetts. Daughter of the late Doris and Samuel Kaye. Sister of the late Barbara Kaplan of Florida and the late James Kaye of Massachusetts. June cherished all of her grandchildren, Scott and Rebecca Haskell, Samantha Israelson, Durval, Shawn, Krystal and Isaac Salema as well as all of her great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
June was a very successful salesperson for many years for Standard Coffee Service. She loved talking to and meeting people, which led her to a wonderful career. She won many awards for Top Salesperson of her company. In the earlier years, June was a dedicated volunteer to United Synagogue Youth at Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody, Massachusetts. She adored spending time with the youth of the temple and spent many hours planning and participating in their events.
June also was also an active member of the Women's League of Temple New Tamid.
SERVICES: Services and burial at Maple Hill Cemetery in Peabody, Massachusetts will be private due to the current Covid-19 social distancing restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in June's memory to The or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For online condolences, go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020