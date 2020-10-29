CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - June W. Fernald went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She had been receiving Hospice care following a heart attack. She was 90.
June was born in Bristol, Conn but her parents, Henry "Flint" and Mina Warner moved the family to a farm on Logging Road in Cape Neddick when she was nine. She grew up there with seven brothers and sisters. She attended York schools where she was a cheerleader and excelled at math. During her teen years, she and her sister, Ginny and brother, Henry worked at Wheeler's Inn. They would walk to York Beach after work and then walk back home to Logging Road.
At age 18 she met and married John Fernald and moved a short distance down the road from the Warner farm. There, they raised four children, Susie, David, Michael, and Kim. They were married for nearly 38 years until John died suddenly of a heart attack.
Following John's death, she continued to work at the Cliff House as the head of housekeeping and later at Kennebunkport Inn in the same capacity, and in addition, kept their books.
She loved to sew and was an amazing seamstress! Her other love was singing and she participated in several community choruses as well as her beloved Cape Neddick Baptist Church choir, where she was a life-long member.
During her senior years, she traveled to Jackson, Wyoming and Salt Lake City with her daughters and sister Linda to visit grandchildren, Ashley and Chris. Later, at age 86, she attended Chris' wedding in Costa Rica. She also traveled to Live Oak, Florida many times to visit Dave and his wife, Lawanna and family.
June certainly had an abundant life! The love she gave to her children, grandchildren, siblings and friends remains a wonderful legacy. June is survived by her four children: Susie and husband, Terry, Norton; Dave and wife, Lawanna Fernald; Mike and wife, Linda, Fernald; Kim and husband, Brian, Day. She has 11 wonderful grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are Henry Warner, Bill Warner and Linda Flowers. She has a large extended family of nieces and nephews. Her husband, John and grandson, Michel Norton, predeceased her. Enjoy, Mom, you're finally Home.
SERVICES: Calling hours for family and friends will take place from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, October 30, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine. Face coverings and social distancing is required.
Donations in June's memory may be made to Cape Neddick Baptist Church, 34 River Rd., Cape Neddick, ME 03902. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.