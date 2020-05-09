|
|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Sister Justine Colliton (formerly Sister M. Justine Joseph), 89, a Sister of Mercy for 68 years, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Edgewood Centre, Portsmouth, N.H., after a period of declining health. A native of New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Gilligan) Colliton.
Family members include her sister, Sister Catherine Colliton RSM, her brother, Frank Colliton, Jr., her nieces, Kathleen Weisbruch and Laura Mounce, her cousin, Chris Benson, and her Mercy Community. Sister Justine was predeceased by two sisters, Rosemary Colliton and Ellen Colliton.
A Funeral Mass, celebrating Sister Justine's life, will take place at Immaculate Conception/Corpus Christi Church in Portsmouth at a later date, when the church is again available. A full obituary will be published when arrangements are finalized.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy – Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 9 to May 12, 2020