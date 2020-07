NEW CASTLE - Sister Justine (formerly Sister M. Justine Joseph) Colliton, 89, a Sister of Mercy for 68 years, died April 7, 2020, at the Edgewood Centre, after a period of declining health. A native of New Castle, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Gilligan) Colliton.Sister Justine held an M.A. degree in Latin from Boston College, and a B.A. degree in English from Mount Saint Mary College, Hooksett, N.H. She was a dedicated educator who taught in schools in New Hampshire and Newport News, Va. In New Hampshire, she taught at St. Raphael School and St. Joseph High School in Manchester, Mount St. Mary Seminary in Nashua, Holy Trinity School in Laconia, Sacred Heart School in Hampton, and Castle College in Windham. In Newport News, she taught at Peninsula Catholic High School and the Rehabilitation Institute of Virginia. From 1988 to 1995, Sister Justine ministered at the Peninsula AIDS Foundation in Newport News.From 1998 to 2002, Sister Justine was a member of the leadership team for the New Hampshire Regional Community. In 2002, she became a family caregiver and continued her community outreach on the seacoast until she entered the Edgewood Centre in 2017.Family members include her sister, Sister Catherine Colliton RSM, her nieces, Kathleen Weisbruch and Laura Mounce, her nephew, Frank Colliton III, her cousin, Chris Benson, and her Mercy Community. Sister Justine was predeceased by two sisters, Rosemary Colliton and Ellen Colliton, and her brother, Frank Colliton.SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Corpus Christi/Immaculate Conception Parish Church, 98 Summer St. Portsmouth, N.H., with visitation in the church beginning one hour prior to the Mass.Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy – Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, 990 Middle Road, Portsmouth, N.H.