|
|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Kala L. Heron, 86, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019 with family by her side.
She was born in Lubec, Maine on Nov. 1, 1932 the daughter of the late Byron L. and Mildred (Malloch) Curtis.
Kala was raised in Rye, N.H., and spent most of her life in the Seacoast area.
She was an entrepreneur at heart, owning and operating "The Store" in Rye and The Front Porch Grocery in Portsmouth. Later in life she worked for The Horse of a Different Color, The Rosa in Portsmouth, and in the cafeteria for the Portsmouth School Department. For the last 14 years Kala enjoyed working at Hampton Natural Foods in Hampton, N.H.
Family and friends were most important to Kala. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, music, both Mamma Mia movies, and driving her red convertible along the ocean.
Surviving family members include her children, Michael Hathaway and his wife Heidi of Manhattan, Kan., Ed "George" Hathaway and his wife Ruth of Greensboro, N.C., Lynn Quigley and her husband Larry of McKinney, Texas and Rebecca Myers of Dover, N.H.; grandchildren, Ralph, April, Scott, Sarah, Christopher, Kimberly, Jennifer and Wendy; her lifelong friend, Wendell Purrington of York, Maine, and several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Katherine Clark, as well as her brothers Byron, Melvin, Fred, Frank, and Pete Curtis.
Kala's family would like to thank all care providers who gave of their time, talents, and compassion.
SERVICES: Visiting will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton, N.H. Services will immediately follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wentworth Douglass Foundation, 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820 (https://www.wdhospital.org/wdhf/giving/donate.now) or LGH Charitable Trust, 1 General Street, Box 189, Lawrence, MA 01842 (https://lawrencegeneral.org/support-lgh/give-personal.aspx.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Kala's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 2 to June 5, 2019