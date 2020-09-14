YORK, Maine - Karen L. McKenna, a devoted wife, loving mother, quick witted sister and a friend to all passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 57. Karen was born in Dover, New Hampshire on March 26, 1963 a daughter of the late Richard E. Sr. and Carol A. (Shaw) McCabe.
Karen worked for many years at AT&T Bell Labs as an Electrical Engineer in North Andover, Mass. After meeting in college, she married her best friend Pat on October 29, 1988. They raised three children together, starting in Rye, N.H., and eventually settling down in York for the last 20 years.
Karen was dedicated mother, never missing her children's sport's game, award ceremony, or car pool. She enjoyed spending her weekends in Rangeley, filling them with skiing, snowshoeing, boating and hiking. She loved walking with friends and was happiest welcoming family into her home for all the holidays.
Karen is survived by her husband, Pat; her children, Meghan McKenna of South Berwick, Sean McKenna of North Berwick and Erin McKenna of York; her siblings, Kimberly Torres of Rochester, N.H., Richard McCabe Jr. of Dover, N.H. and Kerri Salkeld of Holly Springs North Carolina as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours for family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. Face coverings and social distancing is required. Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to an Animal Rescue League of one's choice. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
