|
|
WELLS, Maine - Karl P. Hilton, Jr., 88, a lifelong resident of High Pine, Wells, passed away at York Hospital on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Karl was born in Sanford, Maine on January 27, 1931, son of Karl and Isabelle (Bixby) Hilton. He graduated Wells High School in 1948.
Karl, also nicknamed "Kippers", loved horses and was an owner, breeder and trainer of thoroughbred horses. He also worked in the quarry, was active in forestry, had a love for railroads and trains, and was an avid poker player.
He was predeceased by his long time companion Mildred Durham. Surviving are his brother, David P. Hilton and wife Paula of Texas; his daughter Lynette Dewey and her husband Scott of Wells; grandchildren, Adam Griffin and wife Danielle of Warren, Andrew Griffin and wife Rumor of Wells, Tyler Dewey and Lauren Dewey of Wells, Ronald Durham of Kennebunk; great-grandchildren, Amelia, AJ, Olivia and Preston; niece Lani Hilton Kelley of Rhode Island and nephew Darin Hilton and wife Barbara of Texas.
SERVICES: Visiting hours were held Tuesday, October 8, at the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, Maine. Funeral services are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04043. Arrangements are entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019