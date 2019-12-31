|
|
HAMPTON - On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Katharin K. Pratt, of Hampton, passed away unexpectedly in the loving company of family at the age of 72. Kate was born April 8, 1947 in New York, New York and raised in the Sneden's Landing area of New York.
She attended the University of New Mexico and later returned to the east coast to raise her son, William. After several years in Boston, Kate married Clifton Jack Pratt, of Hampton, in 1980. She served as a sexton to the Hampton Congregational Church for 23 years, as a Representative in the State Legislature and as a Rockingham County Commissioner for 18 years.
Kate served on the board, as Vice President of the Trustees, of the Hampton Historical Society, was a member of the Hampton Garden Club and active in the Seacoast Republican Town Committee. Kate loved this community and was known "as the volunteer extraordinaire" and for her wry sense of humor. She spent several years in the Hampton Community Chorale and most recently had some memorable performances with the Senior Repertory Theatre at Seacoast Rep of which she also has enjoyed many lasting friendships. Kate's most favorite activity by far was spending time with her grandchildren whom she adored.
Kate was preceded in death by her mother and father Bill and Lois Katzenbach, husband Cliff Pratt and her former husband Dennis Hansen. She is survived by her son, William Hansen, his wife Amy and their children Jack, Edgar and Abigail as well as her brother, Geoff Katzenbach.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held, from 3-5 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2019 at the Remick and Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton with a remembrance beginning at 5 p.m. Friends are respectfully invited. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Kate's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020