GREENLAND - Katherine "Kay" Beattie, 100, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, of Greenland, N.H., passed away at home in her sleep on Tuesday, July 8, 2019.
Born June 18, 1919 to Joseph and Stasia Osiecka Symanski in Lynn, Mass., she graduated from Classical High School in 1937. She attended Burdett College and was later employed at General Electric in West Lynn. She married her high school sweetheart James B. Beattie on November 9, 1943, in San Angelo, Texas.
For much of her life, Kay devoted herself to raising and providing for her family. She expressed her love through cooking and baking, to the great enjoyment of her family and friends. She and her husband were also avid duplicate bridge players. Kay was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Beattie, her brothers Ed Symanski, and Ray Symanski, and her sisters Vi Ciccarelli, Sophie Downey, Jen Carter and Phyllis Romejko and her sons, Ray Beattie and Jim Beattie. She is survived by her daughters Carol Smith of Greenland, N.H. and Susan Tarazewich of Portsmouth, N.H.; her son Mike Beattie of Hillsborough, N.C.; her grandchildren Jason Smith, Stacy Tarazewich, Niki Bergeron, Jessica Beattie, Kristen Beattie; and her three great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A celebration of her life will be held in the near future for family and friends.
