YORK, Maine - Katherine Bridget Young, 81 of York, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born in Exeter, N.H., on April 23, 1939, daughter of the late Thomas S. and Mary (McNamee) Toland.
She graduated from St. James Catholic High School in 1956 and graduated from McIntosh College with a Medical Secretary degree in 1984.
In 1962 she married the love of her life, Francis (Art) Young and they had 58 great years together. Art and Katherine loved to travel together, spend time with their family. Katherine enjoyed crocheting, antiquing and was proud of her Irish heritage. She also served many years as a member of the York Budget Committee and was passionate about politics.
In addition to her husband, surviving family members include her children Steven Young, Francine Raynes and husband George; son in-law, William (Skip) Moore; grandchildren William Moore III, Amber Martinez and husband Aaron, Megan Raynes, Cameron Raynes and wife Lenora, Kelly Raynes; great-grandchildren Lara Hamer, Annalise Hamer, and pets Finley and Alice.
Katherine is predeceased by her brother, James Toland, her daughter Kathleen Moore, her beloved dog Jasper, Winston, April and cat Bandit.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. with service at 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 5, at J.S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine. Guests are also welcomed to come for the service and burial at Brooks Memorial Park and Cemetery, 1129 State Rd., Eliot, Maine at 2 p.m. All guests who attend the visitation are always expected to wear masks due to Covid-19 and will be asked to maintain social distancing per CDC guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH SPCA Stratham, N.H. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfunderalhome.com
. Live stream viewing of Katherine's services or for recorded view later, please visit: https://my.gather.app/remember/katherine-young
. Care for the Young family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.