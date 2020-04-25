|
EXETER - Katherine Melvin, 81, of Exeter, N.H., passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born in Keene, New Hampshire on February 13, 1939 to John and Pauline (Theos) Gianitsis.
For 19 years Katherine enjoyed working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Officer's Club in Kittery, Maine. Later she loved waiting tables at Alexander's Restaurant and Telly's Restaurant & Pizzeria.
Many knew her by "Midge", a nickname she loved so much it was reflected on her license plate which read "thmidge". Katherine enjoyed cooking "Greek style" dishes, going to the beach and watching baseball/football. As a longtime resident of Exeter, she loved keeping up with the Blue Hawk Football. She had passion for collecting salt and pepper shakers-too many to count. She especially had a knack for keeping track of her family on Facebook. During her working years, she loved serving repeat customers and seeing them every week. Every year at Greek Easter-she made it a tradition to explain how to cook the lamb correctly and took pride in baking the "best" spanakopita. Lastly, not to forget her love for candy, never a shortage in her house.
For the past year while living at the Bedford Nursing & Rehab Center, she loved having family and her friends, especially: Brenda Beland, Susan Moore, Kelly, Richard & Donna Melim) visit.
Katherine is survived by her children Robbie Cowette (Manchester, N.H.), Linda Melim and Don Russo (Staten Island, N.Y.), Dennis and his wife Lisa (Mont Vernon, N.H.), David and his wife Kristen (Wilmington, Mass.).
She was blessed with 10 grandchildren: Andrea Johnson, Lyndy Harrington, Chelsea Perry, Britni Bishop, Rilee Tomson, Megan Robie, Abigail Melvin, Alexis Melvin, Brady Melvin, Liam Melvin and 12 great-grandchildren.
Her brothers and sisters: Anthony and Linda Gianitsis (Manchester, N.H.), James and Collete Gianitsis (Fort Myers, Fla.), Debbie Sverkos (Manchester, N.H.), Maryann and Nickolaos Barous (Concord, N.H.), John and Sherry Gianitsis (North Port; Fla.), Andy Gianitsis (El Cajon, Calif.) and Sophie Rous (Port Richey, Fla.)
Countless nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins all of whom she was very proud of.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Sands and brother Nicholas Gianitsis.
SERVICES: Funeral arrangements will be held by McHugh Funeral Home at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The COPD Foundation at www.copdfoundation.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020