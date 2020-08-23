1/1
Katherine Moschetto
YORK, Maine - Katherine "Kathy" Moschetto passed away peacefully in York, Maine on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 after a courageous four-year battle with cancer. She was at home, surrounded by the love of her husband John and family.

She was born on June 17, 1958 in Lawrence, Mass. to her surviving mother Beverly A. (Callahan) Albrecht, and the late George E. Albrecht. She graduated from Lawrence High School in 1976. Kathy retired after 40 years of service at the Andover Companies in Andover, Mass.

In her younger years she was a coach for the South Lawrence West Senior Girls Softball League. She took several teams to State Tournaments bringing home winning trophies.

Kathy lived in Lawrence for 30 years before retiring to York, Maine. She loved gardening, long morning walks on the beach, bowling and spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. When the Patriots would play the N.Y. Jets she would be sure text Ashley's husband Scott especially when the Patriots were winning.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 36 years John A. Moschetto of York, Maine, her sister Deborah Durkin and her husband Stephen of Amesbury, Mass., her brother David Albrecht and his wife Julia of Tolland, Conn., as well as her four nieces, Ashley Karasin and her husband Scott of Merrick, N.Y., Erin, Alexandra and Carling Albrecht all of Dorchester, Mass.

SERVICES: Calling hours for family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine with a Graveside Service to follow at 6:30 p.m. in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine. Memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice Care, Portsmouth, N.H.

Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2020.
