SEABROOK, N.H. - Kathleen A. Allred "Kathy", 65, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the High Pointe House in Haverhill, Mass. She was born Nov. 18, 1955 in Exeter, N.H., daughter of the late Harold and Wanda (Rosadowski) Magoon.
Kathy grew up in Exeter, N.H. and attended the Exeter School District. She was a devoted homemaker to her husband, Richard Allred and her son John Davey. She met Richard Allred in a chance meeting at a store then dated for three years and were married on Sept. 4, 1993.
Kathy was an active member of St. Michael Church in Exeter and she was always very helpful for Father Marc Montminy with the preparation for the 4 o'clock Mass. She traveled to Italy with the church in 2011 and she always talked about wanting to travel more. Kathy and Dick had resided in Seabrook, N.H. for the past 30 years.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Allred, son, John Davey and his spouse, Mark Brodeur, brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Brenda Magoon, sister, Arlene Wilson and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Church 9 Lincoln St., Exeter, N.H. All services are public with masks and social distancing required.
Burial will follow in Exeter Cemetery. Flowers are acceptable.
