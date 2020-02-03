|
HAMPTON - Kathleen Ann Kingston, 66 years old, passed away peacefully in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, January 30, 2020 while on a business trip. She was born to Winifred and William Kingston on October 19, 1953 in Montclair, New Jersey.
She graduated from Verona High School in Verona, New Jersey. She went on to earn a Bachelor Degree in Biology from Upsala College and a Master of Arts in Education from St. Louis University. In 1986, she graduated from Missouri Auction School. After a career in higher education leadership at St. Louis University and public service in the City of Anchorage, Kathy poured her heart and soul into the Kingston Auction Company, making her life-long passion central in her life. For over 28 years, Kathy helped nonprofit organizations across the country to maximize the impact of their work, raising millions of dollars for their missions.
Kathy is survived by her four sisters, Nancy Kingston, Carol Kingston, Patty Mosher and Sally Kingston and a nephew and seven nieces; Arley Mosher, Alysha Mosher, Brianna Mosher, Megan Croteau, Molly Chesterton, Erin Chesterton Lexi Mucci, and Lindsey Mucci.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1-4 p.m., at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingston Fund, a donor-advised fund of the Cape Code Foundation, created by Kathy in 2006 in loving memory of her parents William and Winifred Kingston. Her nephew and seven nieces, the Board of Advisors study proposals and make annual grant recommendations to fund nonprofit, educational and charitable organizations with an emphasis on helping children and families. For more information: https://www.kingstonauction.com/about-us/the-kingston-fund. The Kingston Fund Cape Cod Foundation, 261 Whites Path, #2, Yarmouth, MA 02664. Please visit www.Stockbridgefh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020