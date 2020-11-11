1/1
Kathleen Ann Burbine-Wise
HAMPTON BEACH - Kathleen Ann Burbine-Wise, 69, of Hampton Beach and formerly of Nashua, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born in Nashua on November 18, 1950, a daughter of the late Henry D. and Helen L. (Paine) Burbine.

Surviving family members include her daughter, Angela G. Wise of Nashua and her brothers, David Burbine and his wife, Loris of Seabrook, James Burbine of Nashua and Ray Burbine and his wife Sheila of Clearwater, Fla., as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Moreau and Henry (Skip) Burbine.

SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 71 Derry Rd., Hudson. Assistance with arrangements is by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Kathi's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
