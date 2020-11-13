PORTSMOUTH - Kathleen (Maynor) Calkins died Friday Evening, November 6, 2020 at her home in Portsmouth, N.H., after fiercely battling a brain tumor. She was surrounded by members of her loving family. Kathy was born on January 25, 1943 in Manchester, N.H., to Irene (Herman) Maynor and Russell Robert Maynor. She was raised by her Grandmother Lena Herman of Portsmouth, N.H.
Kathy graduated from Portsmouth Senior High in 1961. On August 10, 1963 she married her high school sweetheart, Bobby from New Castle, N.H. She and Bob had 57 wonderful years of marriage together. In 1969 she and Bob moved to Wrentham, Mass. There she and Bob raised their three children, Karen, Stephen, and Laura. Kathy loved learning, creating, and teaching. In 1980 she obtained her BA from Northeastern University. In 1992 she earned a Master of Science for teaching from The University Of New Hampshire.
While living in Wrentham Kathy taught writing and reading at The King Philp North Middle School. She was especially fond of leading and coaching the Drama Club with the presentation of the yearly play. Upon Bob's retirement Kathy and Bob returned to Portsmouth. In addition to leading several creative writing classes at the Strawbery Banke Museum, Kathy continued writing. She embarked on writing a novel; a story about a little girl named "Ruby", growing up in a dysfunctional family. She was also an active member of the Portsmouth Garden Club, The New Castle Congregational Church Guild, and local book club. She will be remembered for her love of baking, knitting, and gardening and spending time with the many friends she knew and loved.
She had an immense love for all of her eight grandchildren who brought great joy to her life. She loved having them all come to visit every 4th of July to gather around her large dining room table as always decorated red, white and blue; a special time to re-connect with all of their busy lives.
Kathy is survived by her husband Bob; her daughter Karen and grandson Jason Perkins who live in Fort Myers, Florida; her son Stephen Calkins and spouse Cheryl of North Attleborough, Mass.; her granddaughters Christina, Sarah, Alexandria, and Isabella of East Douglas, Mass.; her grandson Brendon of East Douglas, Mass.; her daughter Laura Walsh and spouse Joseph of Coventry, R.I.; and granddaughters Emily and Rebecca of Rhode Island.
SERVICES: A private memorial service will be held at the grave site with a celebration of her life to be held at a later time. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
