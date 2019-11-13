Home

Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
(603) 772-0400
Kathleen Richards
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter
141 Epping Road
Exeter, NH 03833
Kathleen Casey Richards

Kathleen Casey Richards Obituary
EXETER - Kathleen Casey Richards, a resident of Exeter, N.H., passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Kate was an employee at LL Bean and worked for the past 10 years as a devoted caregiver to her mother. She was a former resident of Greenland and Hampton.

Born in Fall River, Mass., April 21, 1957, and raised in Marblehead, Mass., she received an associate's degree in art at Colby-Sawyer College, New London, and attended the University of New Hampshire and Katherine Gibbs School, Boston.

Kate loved boating and spent many summers at Chebeague Island where she planned to retire. She was an avid cook, and her many friends and neighbors will remember her for her kindness whether in bringing food to the sick and elderly or in her willingness to listen to others in times of need.

She was predeceased by her brother John A. Harrison, Jr. and sister, Lisa Harrison Michaud. She was the daughter of John A. Harrison and Jean C. Harrison.

Kate is survived by sons Joshua Richards and his wife Pamela Richards of Boston, Mass., Nathaniel Richards of Portland, Maine, sister Ann Harrison, of Naples, Fla.; former husband Paul Richards of Falmouth, Maine; nephews John Harrison of Salem, Mass., and nieces Natalie Perrino of Louisville, Ky., and Lauren Perrino of Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

SERVICES: Services will be held at 11 a.m., November 16, at Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will be private.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019
