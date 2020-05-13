|
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Kathleen Ellen Parsons, of Woodbridge, Va., died on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home, surrounded by the husband and children she loved so fiercely and who will deeply miss her loyalty, wit, and authentic gift for making others feel loved, welcomed, and important.
Born March 17, 1932, in Framingham, Mass., to Margaret Lida Thomson Lawrence and Edward H. Lawrence Sr., she was affectionately known as "Kay" to the legions of lifelong friends she cultivated through her kindness and vivacious personality.
Kay married the love of her life, Kenneth F. Parsons of Kittery, Maine, on September 5, 1959. They were best friends and partners for 60 years. Holding vigil at her bedside in recent days, her husband lovingly conceded: "I don't want to let my girlfriend go."
After graduating from Portsmouth (N.H.) High School and earning an associates degree from the University of New Hampshire, Kay worked at a pediatrician's office and then Simplex Wire and Cable. In the years that followed, they moved to Virginia and she worked alongside her husband in their family businesses, Parsons Landscaping and Parsons Farm.
But above all, her life's work was her family – and Kay relished that role whether she was raising her three children in Northern Virginia, encouraging them as adults, or embracing her position as a devoted grandmother. She never failed to share her time, kind words, or enthusiasm in abundance.
She also never lost her thick New England accent or strong family ties in the Northeast. Every summer, for more than 50 years, Kay helped organize annual vacations to Maine for the extended family to reconnect over weeks of boating, big meals, reminiscing, and endless laughs.
Her talent also shined brightly in her hobbies of decorating and entertaining. Kay was the maestro of countless events from festive Christmas parties to tremendous weddings and lively birthday celebrations, often held at her home. They were classy and comfortable affairs; complete with stunning decor and food aplenty. But Kay's events were the opposite of exclusive: She was inclusive to the core, a person who never hesitated to open her home and heart to her children's friends, friends of friends, neighbors, and co-workers. She was quick to compliment others and showed a true interest in their lives and families.
In heaven, Kay is reunited with her beloved son, Kirk Edward Parsons, who died in 2017. In addition, she was predeceased by her parents and her four brothers: Edward H. Lawrence Jr., Robert A. Lawrence, William A. Lawrence, and Donald J. Lawrence.
Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her devoted husband; her son Kenneth W. Parsons of Woodbridge; daughter Karen Ellen Phillips and her husband R. Scott Phillips of Richmond, Va.; granddaughter Virginia Quinn Phillips and grandson Grayson Scott Phillips of Richmond; sister Margaret L. Kingsbury and her husband Larry L. Kingsbury of Stratham, N.H.; sister-in-law Linda P. Carson and her husband Duncan J. Carson of Kittery, Maine; seven nieces; and five nephews.
SERVICES: A private family burial will be held soon. Once restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted, Celebration of Life services will be held in Woodbridge, Va., and in New England.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests a donation to the or the Juvenile Diabetes Association. They also extend a special thank you to the caregivers from BrightStar and Vitas Hospice.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 13 to May 16, 2020