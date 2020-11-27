GOOSE CREEK, S.C. - Kathleen Hope-Bray entered into eternal life on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020
Kay was born in New York on June 4,1927. Kay married Edward Hope In 1950, and they moved to Kittery, Maine in 1951, They then moved to Charleston, S.C. in 1968.
Kay was married to Edward Hope from 1950 to 1983 when he passed away. She then married Gordon Bray from 1989 until he passed away in 1997.
Kay worked for Sears and retired in 1989. After retiring from Sears, Kay did volunteer work, with the Senior Center and the Bereavement Committee at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Kay also started two widow groups one in 1985 and the other 1998. She really enjoyed volunteering.
Kay is survived by two sons, John Hope and wife Colleen, James Hope and wife Esther, and stepdaughter Pam and husband Dean, and six grandchildren, Mickey, Carrie, Eric, Derek, Scott, Jeff. and seven great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church located at 510 St James Ave in Goose Creek on Nov. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Crescent Hospice.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, S.C. 29445, (843) 553-1511.