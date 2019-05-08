|
PORTSMOUTH - Kathleen J. Hansen, 106, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Bridges Assisted Living in Nashua. Born in Berlin on August 22, 1912, she was raised in Berlin and was a graduate of Berlin High School, class of 1930.
Miss Hansen worked for thirty-five years on Capitol Hill for various Senators and Congressman as an Executive Secretary. She worked an additional ten years for the National Education Association for a total of forty-five years in Washington D.C. She retired in 1976 at the age of sixty-five and came to Portsmouth in 1977.
She was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. Additionally, Kathleen volunteered at the Portsmouth Senior Center and the Golden Age Club for approximately twenty-five years. She finally retired at the age of ninety.
Survivors include a niece K. Gloria Marsh; nephews Norm Hanson and wife Judy, Steve Hanson and wife Linda; and several grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to the staff at The Inn at Edgewood in Portsmouth and the Bridges in Nashua. She will be greatly missed by her family.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery, Route 33, Greenland Road in Portsmouth. Friends invited.
Memorials may be made to the . The Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth, N.H. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019