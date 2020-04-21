|
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Kathleen Kimball Nealon, age 91, passed away peacefully at home, in Fort Myers, Fla., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1928, in Bristol, Conn., daughter of Floyd Lester Kimball and Verna Hafford Kimball.
She attended Lewis High School, Southington, Conn., Portsmouth High School, Portsmouth, N.H., and Farmington State Teachers College (now University of Maine). As a young woman, she pursued many careers that were of great interest to her before settling into the one that she always knew would be her lifetime career – that of wife and mother.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Emmett, on April 27, 2018. They had been married for nearly 68 years. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Robin), Kevin (Susan), and Christopher; daughters, Sharon and Kimberly (Jose); grandson, Gable; granddaughter, Kaitlin (Blake); great-grandchildren, Brooke and Bennett; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, a donation in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice, Development Office, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, or https://donate.hopehcs.org/.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020