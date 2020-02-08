Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
Kathleen M. Moore

Kathleen M. Moore Obituary
KITTERY, Maine - Kathleen Mary Moore, 61, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Born in Exeter on Oct. 5, 1958, she was the daughter of Katherine and Francis (Art) Young of York.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, William (Skip) Moore; her son Will Moore of Englewood, Fla.; daughter Amber Martinez and husband Aaron of Tacoma, Wash.; grandchildren Lara and Annalise Hamer. She is also survived by her brother Steven Young, sister Francine Raynes, nieces Megan and Kelly Raynes and nephew Cameron Raynes.

Kathy graduated from York High School. As a military spouse she worked retail while maintaining a very loving household. She enjoyed creative writing, crafts and was an avid reader. Her other true loves were her Pomeranians.

SERVICES: A celebration of Kathy's life to be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine, 03904. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH SPCA, Stratham, NH. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.

Care or the Moore family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020
