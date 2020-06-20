CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Kathryn Dawn Shaffer was born Feb. 5, 1929 to Leona and Joseph Haney in Brownsville, Penn.. She died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the age of 91 in the loving care of her daughter Dana Ranta and son-in-law David Ranta at their home in Cape Neddick, Maine.
Dawn, as she was known to most, also answered to Mom, Gram, Nonie and Big D. She grew up in Isabella, Penn., then lived most of her life in Fairless Hills with her husband, Rick, raising their six children. This is where she instilled in them a love of nature, gardening, reading, conversation, and a bit of style. She loved being a homemaker and preferred to be an armchair traveler, reading about history, the world, and every James Michener historical saga, often citing passages. Dawn liked her lipstick red and her outfits well accessorized with her signature beads and scarves.
Endlessly curious and interested in people, Dawn was known for asking a lot of questions, and she was an attentive listener. She said, "It's the only way to get to know a person and what's going on in the world." Her children teased that she was a talk-show host at her kitchen table where all were welcome to drop by for a visit to share what they were up to.
Dawn is survived by her son, Richard; daughter, Scotty Friar and husband, Larry Hager; daughter, Laurie Shaffer; daughter, Dana Ranta and husband, David Ranta; son-in-law Kevin Buck; son, Mark Shaffer and wife, Amy; her loyal sidekick Cleo; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Dawn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; daughter, Dawn Buck; son, Lance; and daughter-in-law, Robin Shaffer.
There will be a private graveside service at Washington Crossing National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
Because she was a shy and private person, Dawn insisted that there be no obituary or even a notice. So, this final act of defiance comes from her children who believe she is worth commemorating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the exceptional Merrimack Valley/York Hospital Hospice in memory of Dawn. https://www.homehealthfoundation.org/donate/donate-online/
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.