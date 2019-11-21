|
EPPING - Kathryn H. Langtry, 87, of Epping, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1932 in Lawrence, Mass., the daughter of the late James J. Labua and Doris (Seiferth) Dempsie.
Raised in Rye, she graduated from Portsmouth High School and later New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing with her bachelors. She went on to work as a RN, COHN for various hospitals and other industries throughout her career.
A lifelong New Hampshire Seacoast resident, she also spent many years wintering in Florida.
Surviving family members include her husband of 21 years, John Langtry of Epping; children, Mark Hilbert and his wife Wanda and Steve Hilbert and his partner Luis Alvelo; grandchildren, Sean and Jason Hilbert; great-granddaughter, Katherine Hilbert; step children, the late Rick Langtry and his wife Charlene and Mark Langtry and his wife Cathy; step grandchildren, Scott, Chris, Steve, Shannon and Sara and step great-grandchildren, Zack and Alex.
SERVICES: At Kathryn's request all services will be private. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019