EPPING - Kathryn H. Langtry, 87, of Epping, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019.SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N. Lowell St., Methuen, MA 01844. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hampshire SPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Kathryn's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.