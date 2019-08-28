|
|
GILFORD – Kathy A. (Malek) Scanlon, 68, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 widow of Michael Scanlon Sr.
Survived by sons, Michael P. Scanlon and daughter, Emily and Nicholas Hardy and his wife Marilyn and their children Nathan and Kaitlyn; his stepdaughter, Lisa Scanlon Gautreau and her husband Chad and their children, Miranda, Michael, Mark, Matthew (deceased) Chad Jr. and Christian; her sister, Sharon Frysalis; a nephew, Chris Frysalis his wife, Laurie and sons, Ryan and Matthew and numerous cousins; and three aunts, Jackie Hedman, Martha Bruno, and Clara Homiak.
SERVICES: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket, N.H. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:45 p.m. during the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the NHSPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885.
Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to view a full obituary and to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019