STRATHAM – Kathy M. (Nerney) Brown, 59, of Stratham, passed peacefully, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends.
She shared 36 years of marriage with her husband Timothy K. Brown.
In addition to her husband she leaves two daughters Keri O'Shea and her husband John O'Shea of Stratham, Taylor Broom and her husband Christopher Broom, Jr., of North Hampton, her grandson Ciaran O'Shea, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date at the Stratham Community Church and will be announced by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to Girly Girl P.A.R.T.S, P.O. Box 12, East Sandwich, MA 02537 a pre-screening awareness organization to silence ovarian cancer.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Kathy's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or to see a more complete notice.