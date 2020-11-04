NEW CASTLE - Kay Frances Spear, 87, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. Born in Portsmouth on January 10, 1933 she was the daughter of John and Emma (Henderson) Pecunies.



She was predeceased by her brother Ronald Pecunies and wife Jean.



Kay was a lifelong resident of the seacoast and was extremely proud to have grown up in the south end of Portsmouth and to be known as a Puddle Docker.



She was employed at the Pic-N-Pay and Mark Wentworth Home.



The widow of Charles G. Spear, she is survived by her daughter Susan Steedman and husband Jon, grandchildren Devin Pownall, Hanna Steedman, cousin Fran Heisey, nieces and lots of great cousins.



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 8, from 2-4 p.m., at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store