1/
Kay Frances Spear
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW CASTLE - Kay Frances Spear, 87, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston. Born in Portsmouth on January 10, 1933 she was the daughter of John and Emma (Henderson) Pecunies.

She was predeceased by her brother Ronald Pecunies and wife Jean.

Kay was a lifelong resident of the seacoast and was extremely proud to have grown up in the south end of Portsmouth and to be known as a Puddle Docker.

She was employed at the Pic-N-Pay and Mark Wentworth Home.

The widow of Charles G. Spear, she is survived by her daughter Susan Steedman and husband Jon, grandchildren Devin Pownall, Hanna Steedman, cousin Fran Heisey, nieces and lots of great cousins.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 8, from 2-4 p.m., at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved