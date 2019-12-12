|
EXETER - Keith A. Sander, a supportive husband, loving father and devoted friend, died following a brief illness at Exeter Hospital on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Exeter, N.H., at the age of 70.
Keith is survived by his mother, Elizabeth (Covell) Sander, of Plymouth, Mass.; his wife Barbara J. (Vance) Sander, of Exeter, N.H.; his sons: Robert and his wife, Jennifer, of Newmarket, N.H.; Craig and his wife, Ana, of Plymouth, Mass.; grandson, Oskar; niece, Kristina and grand-nephew, Beckett; as well as seven nieces and nephews and their children. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Karen and Kristen.
Keith was born on April 7, 1949 in Plymouth, Mass., to John and Elizabeth Sander. He attended and graduated from Plymouth public schools. After high school, he joined the US Air Force and served in Germany, Japan, Alaska and New Mexico as a member of Strategic Air Command Flight Crew. He married his wife Barbara on November 11, 1972 and they lived together around the globe until settling in Exeter, N.H., in 1981.
SERVICES: A funeral is scheduled for December 14, at Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. Visiting hours are 1-3 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Keith's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to of New Hampshire, One Sundial Ave., # 208N, Manchester, NH 03103. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019