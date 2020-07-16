EXETER - Keith E. Harris, 63, of Exeter, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, July 14, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Boston, Mass., on September 27, 1951, a son of the late Virginia L. Harris.
Raised in West Medford and Somerville, he graduated Somerville High School and attended UMass Boston.
He married his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Kelly (Hill) Harris on July 13, 1985.
Keith was extremely active in the Pentecostal Tabernacle church of Cambridge, Mass., and was involved in helping at risk kids in the youth program. He was well loved by a number of lifelong friends, Kevin and Kim Battle, Laurel and Kenny Lewis, Doug Ayoub, Ken Plumber, Nikki Martin and Pastor Tommy Oliver.
In addition to his wife and lifelong friends, he is survived his niece, Emylee Disario; nephews, Christopher Disario, Patrick Smith and Scott Hazelton; brother, Kevin Harris and faithful dog Willow.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his nephew, Jason Harris.
The Harris family would like to offer a special thanks to Rockingham hospice.
"God gives grace for each trial, and courage for each sorrow, and faith to face in confidence a blessed, bright tomorrow."
SERVICES: Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m., on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in the Remick and Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 20, 2020 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Exeter Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Colon Cancer Coalition, 5666 Lincoln Dr., #270, Edina, MN 55436. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Keith's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.