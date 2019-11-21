|
EXETER - Keith Gilman, 75, of Exeter, N.H., died Monday, November 4, 2019, at High Pointe House in Haverhill, Mass., following a period of failing health. Born in North Conway, N.H., on May 18, 1944, he was the son of John and Minnie Gilman.
He is survived by his daughter, Terry MacPherson, grandson Tucker MacPherson of Raymond, N.H.; daughter Minnie Giannopoulos, her husband Tom, grandsons Christian and Jacob Palmer, granddaughter Oceanna Palmer all of Raymond, N.H.; daughter Diane Butler, her husband Bill, grandson Bryce Butler of Hooksett, N.H.; daughter Susan McCue of Port Charlotte, Fla.; grandson Calahan McCue of Kennebunk, Maine; sister Sharon Mouton of Fla.
He is predeceased by his father John and sister Judy, son-in-law David McCue and grandson Gaige McCue.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019