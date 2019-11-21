Home

POWERED BY

Keith Gilman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Gilman Obituary
EXETER - Keith Gilman, 75, of Exeter, N.H., died Monday, November 4, 2019, at High Pointe House in Haverhill, Mass., following a period of failing health. Born in North Conway, N.H., on May 18, 1944, he was the son of John and Minnie Gilman.

He is survived by his daughter, Terry MacPherson, grandson Tucker MacPherson of Raymond, N.H.; daughter Minnie Giannopoulos, her husband Tom, grandsons Christian and Jacob Palmer, granddaughter Oceanna Palmer all of Raymond, N.H.; daughter Diane Butler, her husband Bill, grandson Bryce Butler of Hooksett, N.H.; daughter Susan McCue of Port Charlotte, Fla.; grandson Calahan McCue of Kennebunk, Maine; sister Sharon Mouton of Fla.

He is predeceased by his father John and sister Judy, son-in-law David McCue and grandson Gaige McCue.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -