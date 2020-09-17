NORTH HAMPTON - Kelvin W. Dalton, long time resident of North Hampton, N.H. passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Brookdale Sprucewood Senior Living Facilities with family by his side. He was born January 27, 1935 in Portsmouth N.H., son of Fred and Alice (White) Dalton.
Kelvin grew up in Hampton, N.H., and after graduating from Hampton Academy attended Plymouth Teachers College (now Plymouth State College) where he met his wife, Ruth and received his Bachelor's Degree in Education June 2, 1956. He later earned his Master of Science in Teaching from Colby College in Waterville, Maine in 1962. Kelvin's career in education spanned over 35 years; primarily teaching science to elementary and middle school students. He did, however, also teach language arts and math at these grade levels as well as leading courses at UNH for students exploring a career in teaching. Prior to his work at UNH Kelvin was also an instructor at Rivier College teaching science for elementary teachers.
Kelvin additionally served as an elementary school principal for six years and a junior high school principal for four years. He spent most of his educational career working in N.H., but also taught in Maine and Mass., and even spent a year, 1968-1969 overseas in American Samoa as a television science and language arts teacher. Kelvin's television work also included collaborating in the production of four science series for NH public television, WENH-TV. For many years he was also a member of the Elementary Curriculum Committee and Science Curriculum Committee for WENH-TV as well as a consultant for the Cooperative Extension Service, UNH.
Professional and personal memberships included the National Audubon Society, New Hampshire Environmental Educators, North Hampton Conservation Commission, Forest Society (SPNHF), and Friends of Odiorne Point.
Kelvin was an example of a true Renaissance man. He had many interests and hobbies including bee keeping, small animal husbandry, photography, painting, drawing, carpentry, stained glass art, gardening, kayaking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and reading. He also had a strong interest in family history and genealogy. Kelvin was a life-long learner who passed on many of his interests to his own children and grand-children.
Kelvin's love of reading covered many genres. He especially enjoyed literature about nature and the writings of Henry David Thorough and John Burroughs in particular. This passage was marked in one of his books and speaks to his love of nature and the world around him. "One of the hardest lessons we have to learn in this life, and one that many persons never learn, is to see the divine, the celestial, the pure, in the common, the near-at-hand-to see that heaven lies about us here in this world." (Leaf and Tendril by John Burroughs Houghton, Mifflin And Company 1908) Kelvin definitely saw and appreciated the beauty in this world.
He will be remembered for this as well as all his contributions to the field of education, his quick wit, dry sense of humor, and his ability to truly listen to others. He will be missed by many.
Kelvin is survived by his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Ruth; his son Timothy and his wife Nora; his daughter Noreen; his sister Janice and her husband Tom Taylor; his sister in-law Eileen; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Glendon Dalton and his youngest daughter, Heather A. Moore.
If desired, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, NH Office, 166 S. River Rd., Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110, in lieu of flowers.
Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. is assisting the family.