|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Kenneth A. Brown, 80, of Portsmouth, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital with family by his side. He was born in Hydeville, Vt., on March 28, 1939, a son of the late Percy and Della (Zwicker) Brown.
Raised in Hydeville, he graduated from Fairhaven High School with the Class of 1957. Ken graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy with his bachelor's degree and later the University of New Hampshire and University of California with his first and second master's degree.
Ken worked his entire career as a nuclear engineer, first at the Boston Naval Shipyard and then the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. He retired in 1994 after 33 years of service.
He was a member of St. John's Lodge #1 in Portsmouth. Ken was an avid gardener, and he also enjoyed hunting, traveling and tutoring local high school students in his favorite subject, math.
Surviving family members include his beloved wife Mary (Burt) Brown to whom he was married 58 years; two daughters, Sheri Brown of Wells, Maine and Pamela Brown and her husband Anthony Savastano of Dartmouth, Mass.; granddaughter, Elysia Brown Savastano also of Dartmouth; sisters, Violet Lanthier of Hydeville, Vt., and June Sheehan of Oneonta, N.Y.; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother James Brown.
SERVICES: A visiting hour will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. Services will immediately follow at 12 p.m., at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Camp Sentinel, 29 Sentinel Lodge Rd., Center Tuftonboro, NH 03816. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Ken's memorial website, sign his tribute wall, and/or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 9 to May 12, 2019