Kenneth Dale Carr

Kenneth Dale Carr Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Kenneth Dale Carr, age 57, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after a long battle with illness. He will be remembered for his bright blue eyes, his love of fishing, and his extraordinary gifts as a woodworker.

Kenny is survived by his daughter, Christina Fuller; his mother, Joan Carr; his brothers Michael and William Carr; his sister, Patricia Carr; his nephew, Leighton Hurst; his nieces, Aubrey and Elizabeth Carr and Amber Hurst; and his girlfriend, Monica Nagle.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held in Hilton Park at a future date, when those who loved him can join together. Donations can be made in his memory to www.gofundme.com/f/kenneth-carr-memorial-fund.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 21 to May 24, 2020
